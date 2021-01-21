Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $2.84 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012967 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD Coin Trading
Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
