BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.55. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 450 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.