BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Up to $0.96

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $1.07. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 161,985 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.