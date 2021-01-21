BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,612,000.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16.

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.73. 372,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,529. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

