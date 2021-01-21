BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $42.73. Approximately 372,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 313,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 34,383 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $1,093,379.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,623 shares of company stock valued at $27,664,474. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

