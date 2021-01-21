Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.50. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 7,205 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

