BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) versus Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Head to Head Comparison

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neuralstem and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuralstem and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 11.23 -$4.93 million N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -1.54

Neuralstem has higher revenue and earnings than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

