Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of BIREF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 465,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

