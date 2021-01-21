Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $2.85 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.85 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 465,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.21.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

