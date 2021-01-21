BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $842,046.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.44 or 1.00165412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00035519 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

