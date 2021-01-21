Bitcloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,767.74 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $113,767.74 and $104.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.44 or 1.00165412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024801 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00337176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.00591870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00161931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,566,586 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

