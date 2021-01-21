bitCNY Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $121.59 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00051351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00127600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00074114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00281946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068589 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

