BitCoen (BEN) Trading Down 24.1% This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. BitCoen has a market cap of $125,891.30 and $1,909.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00467433 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,187.25 or 0.98671323 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.