Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $277.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 57.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $698,444.73 and $277.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars.

