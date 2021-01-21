Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $15.26 or 0.00047689 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $283.45 million and $7.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,001.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.01386690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.93 or 0.00577870 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00179266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002404 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004649 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

