Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 15.6% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.27 billion and $6.05 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $443.83 or 0.01363177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,558.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00567144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047231 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00178779 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002374 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004569 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,633,438 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

