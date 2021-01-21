Bitcoin Confidential Hits Market Capitalization of $760,965.24 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $760,965.24 and approximately $3,466.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00322764 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

