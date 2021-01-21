Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0016

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $29,791.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00270422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00090351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.