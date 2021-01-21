Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $12,024.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00277997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

