Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,940.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $32,940.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00006938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00048901 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,315,178 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,178 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

