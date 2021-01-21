Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for approximately $174.57 or 0.00582746 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,956.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.54 or 0.01370451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004867 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,631,333 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

