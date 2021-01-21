Bitcoin SV One Day Volume Hits $1.41 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for approximately $188.24 or 0.00578997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,511.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.01393843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00177850 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,631,202 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

