BitcoinHD (BHD) One Day Volume Hits $10.97 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00006472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00123985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00273871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00067315 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

