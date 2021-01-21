BitcoinV (BTCV) Achieves Market Cap of $6,079.55

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded down 69.5% against the US dollar. One BitcoinV coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $6,079.55 and $45.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007517 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007213 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000204 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000239 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BTCV is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

