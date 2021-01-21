BitCore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $773.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $773.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,001.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.31 or 0.03800792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00420444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.01386690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.93 or 0.00577870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00432027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00275476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023392 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,515,584 coins and its circulating supply is 18,014,625 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

