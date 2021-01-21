BitForex Token (BF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $610,221.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One BitForex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $610,221.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,262,865,204 tokens. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

BitForex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.