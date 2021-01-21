BitGreen Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,996.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $35,996.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen's total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

