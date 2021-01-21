BitMax Token Price Down 1.7% This Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $43.20 million and $1.66 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.