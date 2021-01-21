BITTO Tops 1-Day Volume of $145,372.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $530,346.88 and $145,372.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One BITTO token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00053562 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003865 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003211 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003325 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014514 BTC.

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

BITTO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

