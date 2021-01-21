BitTorrent Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $97.97 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BitTorrent has a market cap of $337.80 million and approximately $97.97 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001278 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002527 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,929,321,131 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

