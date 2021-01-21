BitTube Price Hits $0.0081 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $5,890.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00434958 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

