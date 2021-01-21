BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BJRI. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $47.35 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

