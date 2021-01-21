BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.