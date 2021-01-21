BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI.AX) (ASX:BKI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI.AX) (ASX:BKI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.31.
BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI.AX) Company Profile
