BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI.AX) (ASX:BKI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI.AX) (ASX:BKI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.31.

BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI.AX) Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

