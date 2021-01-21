BlackCoin (BLK) Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $321,616.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,438,542 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

