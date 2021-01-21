BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,181 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BlackLine worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackLine by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,815,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL stock opened at $133.37 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $141.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.