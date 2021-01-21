BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Trading 5.8% Higher

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.91. 829,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 337,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 108,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

