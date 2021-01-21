BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 7th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
BLK stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $742.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,732. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
