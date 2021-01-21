BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.86

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.24. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 59,235 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 109.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

