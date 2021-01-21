BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.39

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.95. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 10,063 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Get BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.