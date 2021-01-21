Blake D. Moret Sells 16,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.70. 773,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.75. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

