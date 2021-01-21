Blakecoin Trading Down 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $21,761.34 and $13.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,450.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,104.63 or 0.03627689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00419061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01354403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00576139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00425039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00276676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,761,478 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.