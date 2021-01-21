BLink (BLINK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $134,947.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00061389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00519655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.81 or 0.03797892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

