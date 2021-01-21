Block-Logic Market Capitalization Tops $739,450.25 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $739,450.25 and $2,256.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.