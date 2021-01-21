Blockburn (BURN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72.00

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $20,588.24 and $72.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockburn alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00105128 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00365302 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Blockburn Profile