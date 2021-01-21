Blockburn Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 56% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Blockburn has a total market cap of $21,009.04 and approximately $74.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockburn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockburn alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00104665 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000971 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00329842 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Blockburn