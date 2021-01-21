Blocknet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,197.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Blocknet has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $42,197.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008864 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,430,985 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

