Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $94,979.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00009801 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $113.26 million and approximately $94,979.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

