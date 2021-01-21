Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 183,811 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $215,857.38. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

