Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 137.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,011 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 13.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000.

NYSEARCA POCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

